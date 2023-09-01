Lady Pirates Get Bucked Off

ETV News Stock Photo by Robin Hunt

A region matchup against Monticello did not go the Lady Pirates’ way on Thursday. The Lady Buckaroos proved tough competitors as they took the 3-0 victory.

Monticello opened things up with a 25-14 win in the first set. The Lady Pirates improved in the second set, but still fell 25-17. The Lady Buckaroos shut the door in the third, 25-18, to take the win.

Green River (1-3, 0-1 Region 19) will now turn its attention to rival Pinnacle (3-0) on Sept. 6. The region matchup will be hosted in Price at 6 p.m.