Lady Dinos Blow Past Broncos

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

After suffering its first loss of the season, the Lady Dinos bounced back with a dominating performance in Blanding on Friday. Carbon immediately jumped out in front with six runs in the first inning and then put the game away with 11 runs in the fourth. The mercy rule was applied as Carbon took the region match 20-3.

The Dinos’ 20 runs came off of 22 hits. Eight different players had multiple hits in the contest, led by Haven Byerly, who finished 4-4 with a double. Gianna Bruno and Lyndsey Madrigal each hit a home run and recorded four RBIs. Katie Jones had a team-high five ribbies to go along with her two doubles.

Carbon (6-1, 2-0) will take on Richfield (2-6, 1-1) at home on Tuesday and then travel to play Grantsville (1-2) on Wednesday and Emery (6-2-1) on Friday. Tuesday’s and Friday’s game will be streamed live on etvnews.com/livesports and on ETV Channel 10.