Spartans Host Carbon and Richfield *Photo Gallery*

On Tuesday, the Dinos and Wildcats traveled to the Emery County Aquatic Center for a meet. Richfield would take the overall win with a score of 799.5, but Carbon was just behind with 746.5 points, followed closely by Emery with 740.

In the relays, the Emery boys earned the win in the 200-yard medley while the Carbon girls topped the 200-yard free.

First up for the boys, Emery’s Trek Peterson was the point leader with 37, finishing first in the 50-yard free (26.01) and second in the 100-yard free (1:00.31). Teammate Will Stilson finished with 36 points, finishing first in the 100-yard free (58.67) and third in the 50-yard free (26.40). Also for Emery, Parker Jensen placed second in both the 200-yard IM (2:30.65) and 100-yard breast (1:12.90), gaining 34 points for the day. Kade Larsen grabbed a couple third-place finishes in the 200-yard free (2:14.38) and the 100-yard back (1:14.52) while Chase Huggard also had a good race, placing second in the 50-yard free (26.31).

Carbon’s Cameron Jones finished with 37 points on the day, placing first in the 200-yard free (2:08.13) and second in the 100-yard back (1:12.08). Bracken Hanson was next in scoring with 34.5, placing first in the 500-yard free (6:29.50). Mason Engar took first in the 200-yard IM (2:23.29) while Leland Kepsel placed second in the 100-yard fly (1:11.88). Spencer Hepworth received third in the 100-yard free (1:01.44) and Ky Earl took third in the 100-yard breast (1:18.77).

For the Lady Spartans, Jessie Childs had 33.5 points. She placed second in the 100-yard free (1:08.52) and tied for second in the 50-yard free with fellow teammate Illyria Mason (29.34). Melody Lake secured second place in 100-yard fly (1:20.50) and third in 100-yard back (1:17.29) with 33 points for the day. Purity Mason swam well, earning first place in the 100-yard breast (1:25.59) with 32 points. Finally, Acelyn Migliori placed second in 100-yard breast (1:26.36)

For the Lady Dinos, Alyssa Chamberlain once again received a perfect score of 40 for taking the top spots in the 200-yard free (2:20.53) and the 500-yard free (6:37.88). Ada Bradford had 33 points, taking first in the 200-yard IM (2:46.63), while Mia Crompton had 32 points, placing third in the 200-yard IM (2:47.17). Lily Thayn ended with 30 points with her third-place finish in the 100-yard free (1:09.89) and Hadley Bower took third in the 200-yard free (2:33.26). Rachel Blackburn earned a second-place finish in the 500-yard free (7:02.50) and Ember Lyman placed third in the 100-yard breast (1:27.02)

Next up for Emery, the Spartans will head to Union on Nov. 29. After that, Carbon and Emery will both be competing in the Canyon View Invitational on Dec. 1-2.