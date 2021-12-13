Turnovers Again Handcuff Spartans

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans hit the road for Uintah on Saturday, hoping to turn the corner against the 5A Utes.

One of the largest struggles of the early season for Emery has been taking care of the ball, and that persisted this weekend with another 25 turnovers on the afternoon. It slowed down the Spartan attack, limiting them to just 13 points in the first half.

Uintah took advantage to lead by 15 at the break. Emery put some points on the board in the second half, but the damage had already been done. The Spartans fell 69-51.

The turnover problem is even more frustrating because Emery shot the ball fairly well (43%). No body knows what the outcome would have been if the Spartans were able to cut those turnovers in half, but it is safe to say, they are taking themselves out of games at the moment.

Offensively, Emery was led by Luke Justice with 13 points, Wade Stilson with 12 points and Brett Rasmussen with 11 points. Rasmussen and Kysen Curtis each recorded seven rebounds.

This week, the Spartans (1-4) will host American Leadership Academy (2-5) on Wednesday and North Sanpete (7-1) on Friday.