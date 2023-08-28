Ogden Overpowers Dinos *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon Dinos had a tough matchup against Ogden on Friday. The non-region competition got underway at 7 p.m. in Price.

The visiting Tigers used two quick touchdowns in the first three minutes of the game to gain the momentum. Ogden did not stop there as the team went up 27-0 after the first quarter.

The Dinos tried to drum up some offense, but the Tigers proved to be tough opponents. Ogden added another 21 points in the second quarter to go up 48-0 at the half.

Carbon kept the Tigers off the board in the third, but Ogden scored again in the fourth to take the game 55-0. Dino Deagan Richards was named the Tram Electric Player of the Game.

Carbon (1-2) will next set its sights on Bear River (1-2) on Friday, Sept. 1. The Dinos will be on the road for a 7 p.m. kickoff.