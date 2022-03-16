Lady Dinos Obliterate Juan Diego

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon hosted the Soaring Eagles on Tuesday afternoon in a game that got out of hand quickly. The Lady Dinos exploded with 17 runs in the first inning off of four home runs. Gianna Bruno hit two of those home runs while Stevie Oman and Tenley Madsen also went deep.

Carbon applied the mercy rule after just three innings to win 17-1. Bruno and Oman each recorded three RBIs while Brielle Sandoval and Haven Byerly tallied two ribbies apiece. Mollie Horsely and Byerly each had two doubles while Madsen picked up the win in the circle.

Carbon (6-2) will play in Uintah (0-2) today before hosting Grantsville (1-4) on Friday. To watch Wednesday’s game, click here. Friday’s game will also be streamed live on etvnews.com/livesports.