Lady Dinos on Another Level

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Before fans had a chance to pull out their sunflower seeds and enjoy the ambience of the ball field, Carbon had all but wrapped up its game with the Broncos on Tuesday. The Lady Dinos jumped out with 16 runs in the first two innings (11 in the first) on 13 hits to apply the mercy rule.

Carbon made quick work of its region opponent and took the game 16-0 in 2.5 innings. Lyndsey Madrigal continued to rake, going 3-3 with two home runs and four RBIs. Haven Byerly also went deep and tallied three ribbies. Getting the nod was Brooke Moosman, who struck out six through three innings and completed the shut out.

There is little doubt that Carbon (10-1, 5-0) will have stiffer competition on Wednesday against Grand (11-2, 3-0).