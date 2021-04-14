Spartans Pitch Perfect

ETV News stock photo by James Huggard

A crucial Region 12 match between Richfield and Emery ensued on Tuesday afternoon. With two losses already in region play, Emery could not afford to come up short and put together one of its best games of the season.

The Spartans controlled the ball and limited Wildcat opportunities. Although the game was tied nil, nil at the break, Emery continued to attack and finally broke through in the second half. Alex Noriega found an opening and put the ball through to go up by one. Later on, Noriega gave Emery some breathing room with his second goal in the match. The Spartans went on to shut out Richfield and secure the 2-0 victory.

The defensive effort played a large role in the outing, along with Noriega’s two goals, one of which came from a Kolten Curtis assist. Up next, Emery (6-7, 4-3) will face-off with Carbon (5-5, 4-2) on Friday night at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.