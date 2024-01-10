Pirates Go Back and Forth with Grand

On Tuesday night, the Green River Pirates (7-5) welcomed the Grand County Red Devils (6-8) to town for a non-region game.

In the first quarter, Grand stunned the Green River squad as they would outscore the Pirates by 15 points. The Pirates didn’t give up and put up 24 points in the second quarter, bringing them back into the game at the half as they trailed Grand 36-31.

The second half had similar results as the Devils would add 23 to their score in the third, compared to the Pirates’ 13. Sitting at 59-44, Green River dug deep and tried for the comeback victory, but the gap was too much as Grand County would get the win, 76-65.

Luis Hernandez had a solid game, driving to the rim and putting up 20 points for his team. Rolando Anguiano was up next with 12 points on the night while Jarrett Guerrera made a few big threes in the game, scoring 11 in the end. Jason Hernandez was in double digits as well, putting up 10 for the Pirates.

Green River will set its sights on getting a win in the team’s third region game of the year on Friday against the Monument Valley Cougars (3-10) on the road.