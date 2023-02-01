Lady Dinos Stumble on the Road

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

It can be difficult to refocus after a big, emotional win. That could explain why the Dinos, after knocking off Richfield last week, came out flat against Draper APA on Tuesday. Carbon struggled to find any flow in the early going while the Eagles were dropping shots from all over the court. Draper APA was red hot in the first half and went in to the break with a 45-25 lead.

Carbon came out with better focus in the second half, but the deficit was too great. Although the Dinos outscored the Eagles by 12 points in the final quarter, it was not enough as Draper APA won, 67-60.

Madi Orth was a bright spot with her 21 points (8-11, 73%) and eight rebounds. Kylan Sorenson added another 11 points and five rebounds while Amiah Timothy and Beverly Lancaster each pulled down seven boards. Turnovers were a problem as the Dinos coughed it up 20 times. In addition, the outside shot was not falling as Carbon went 3-20 for 15% from beyond the arc.

The loss bumps the Dinos back down to #4 in the RPI standings with two critical road games remaining. Carbon (13-5, 3-1) will play at Canyon View (12-6, 2-2) on Thursday and end the regular season a week later at Emery (9-8, 0-4).