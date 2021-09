The Lady Dinos returned home for a non-region match against American Heritage on Friday night. Carbon took control with an early 25-18 win.

The Dinos kept their foot on the pedal and never looked back. They won the second set 25-14 and matched that score in the third to sweep the Patriots, 3-0.

Carbon (14-2, 3-1) will host Grand (3-10, 0-4) on Tuesday, Manti (7-8) on Thursday and Canyon View (8-7, 1-3) on Saturday.