Lady Dinos Trample Manti

On Aug. 17, the Lady Dinos stormed the court and took the win against the Manti Templars. Victory was secured from the first matchup as Dino Ella Anderson took both sets of first singles 7-5, 6-0.

For second singles, Audrey Hatch swung well and took the win, 7-6, 6-0. The Dinos continued their domination in third singles with Izabelle Pugliese securing both sets, 6-2, 6-1.

The doubles matches continued in the same fashion. The duo of Lyndie Richardson and Allena Ison took first doubles (6-3, 6-2), Veronica Cartwright and Emmalee Miller took second doubles (7-5, 6-2), and Ember Dalton and Kiley Sasser rounded out the victories in third doubles (6-3, 2-6, 7-5).

This week, Carbon tennis will travel to Richfield on Tuesday before heading over to face Juab on Thursday.