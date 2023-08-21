New Faces in Ferron City’s Government and Staffing

By Julie Johansen

In her last city council meeting as Mayor of Ferron, Adele Justice conducted the process of finding her replacement. Two candidates, Trent Jackson and Ray Peterson, were asked to introduce themselves and their attributes that would make them the choice for mayor.

Following both of their speeches, a voice vote was asked from each council member. This vote ended in a tie, so according to legal procedures, a coin was flipped and Trent Jackson will become the Ferron City Mayor on Sept. 11.

Jackson previously served for a short time as mayor as well as a councilman for the city. Peterson will remain in his position as councilman. He recently fulfilled a vacancy left on the council following the resignation of councilman Chris Winn.

Mayor Justice explained how hard it was to make the decision to resign as mayor as she is not a quitter, but her family needed to come first. She has served Ferron City for 23 years, since 2000, first as a city treasurer, then as the recorder for a short time, a council member and then the mayor. She will continue her duties through Ferron’s annual Peach Days, which will be Sept. 6-9.

Also during the meeting, Ferron EMTs were recognized for exceptional service. Mayor Justice shared several compliments she had heard from citizens who had needed the EMT service. She made special commendations toward EMT lead Jared House. A gift basket for the station was presented to the group of EMTs present at the meeting.

Following a required public hearing at which there was no public comments, a resolution was adopted to amend the 2023-24 budget. This was necessary because of unforeseen penalties to pay and also receiving grant money. Another public hearing is planned for September’s council meeting to receive public comment regarding vacating city streets at 100 East and State, 800 North and State, and on 200 West from 300 North to 400 North.

The contract for garbage collection with City Sanitation was renewed for another five years with a slight increase in cost. A wish list for Castle Valley Special Service District’s 2024 work was discussed. Mainly curb and gutter needs were listed.

Peach Day activities and assignments were then reviewed. Many of the old favorites are being planned, including horse races, the parade, dinner and many more. Grand marshals for the celebration will be Sid and Sherrie Swasey. A golf tournament at Millsite is also planned for Peach Days weekend. Kelly House, the new hire for city maintenance, was included in preparations for the celebration.