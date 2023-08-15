Lady Spartans Begin Season with Back and Forth Matches

The Lady Spartans began their 2023 tennis season on Aug. 8, facing off against Delta. The contest was back and forth, beginning with Brooklynn Ekker going against Marvella Young in first singles. Ekker took the first set 6-2, Young triumphed in the second 2-6 and Ekker secured the win in the third, 6-4.

In second singles, Cheyenne Bingham versed Lady Rabbit Britney Boardman. Bingham dominated the sets, going 6-1 in the first and 6-2 in the third, though Boardman secured the second set 6-7 (5-7). For third singles, Chloe Wagner met Savannah Young at the net. Young took the lead for the two sets, ending 7-5 and 6-4.

In first doubles, Lady Spartans Acelyn Migliori and Tailynn Minchey faced Kylie Gardner and Myia Morris. The Lady Spartans took the sets 6-0 and 6-4. For second doubles, Julia Peterson and Kallee Oliver met opponents Meg Carroll and Paige Hillner. The Lady Spartans once again secured the sets with 6-3 and 7-5.

In third doubles, Taya Cowley and Lily Sorenson went up against Madi Stumph and Camrie Anderson. The last match once again proved successful for the Lady Spartans as the duo won 6-3 and 6-2. The Lady Spartans took the first matchup 5-1.

They then faced off against the Juab Lady Wasps on Thursday, Aug. 10. This match proved tougher for the Lady Spartans, with Juab taking the lead out of the gate in first singles against Emmy Lovell and Ekker (6-1, 6-0). In second singles, Hannah Echols of Juab triumphed over Bingham with 6-0, 6-1. Third singles saw Leah Thorn facing Wagner, once again leading with 6-0, 6-1.

Juab continued the domination in first, second and third doubles. Averee Hatfield and Emmy Fechner took the match against Migliori and Minchey (6-2, 6-3). Lady Spartans Peterson and Oliver faltered against Marietta Flake and Hannah Rock (6-0, 6-0) in second doubles.

Finally, the game ended up Juab triumphing 5-0 overall when Lily Fechner and Nataya Day took third doubles against Sorenson and Cowley (6-2, 6-0). Emery will look to bounce back on Tuesday in their match against Carbon in Price.