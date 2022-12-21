Lady Eagles Begin Road Trip With 2 Wins

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Brooklyn Palmer

The Lady Eagles finished up their last conference game of the calendar year by outscoring Community Christian College (CCC) 81-38 on the road in Redlands, CA.

USU Eastern outscored CCC in each quarter, expanding the lead. USU Eastern had well spread offense as each player contributed points in the game. Teagan Gray and Maci Wall led with 12 points each. Baylee Ueligitone scored eight while Janel Blazzard , Olivia Nielson and Hadley Humphreys scored seven apiece.

The Lady Eagles had 22 assists on 29 made field goals. Wall had four assists and Hailey Meek had three. The team shot 52% from the field and the defense stole the ball 13 times in the game.

Each player also grabbed at least one rebound in the game as they had 53 total rebounds. Baylee Ueligitone led with seven while Brooklyn Palmer and Gaby Goo each had six. Humphreys and Alex Trussell each grabbed five.

Following their big win, the team traveled back to Nevada to begin play at the CSN Holiday Classic, picking up a 67-63 win against Dawson Community College. Despite being down 31-30 at half, the Eagles fought back and hit key free throws to get the four-point victory.

Two players scored double figures for the Lady Eagles as Wall led with 21 points and Palmer scored 17 points. Blazzard , Goo and Brinlee McRae added six points apiece. The Eagles also had 11 assists on 20 made field goals.

The Eagles out rebounded Dawson 40-28. Humphreys and McRae each grabbed seven boards while Wall and Palmer grabbed six rebounds apiece.