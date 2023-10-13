Lady Eagles Edged Out by Southern Nevada

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

The No. 20 USU Eastern women’s soccer team faced off against the College of the Southern Nevada in North Las Vegas Thursday afternoon. Despite a valiant effort, USU Eastern came up short, with Southern Nevada securing a 1-0 victory on the day.

The first half of the game saw both teams battle fiercely for control of the ball and aim for the crucial opening goal. USU Eastern applied heavy pressure and took 14 shots in the first 45 minutes, while Southern Nevada managed only five shots.

USU Eastern’s goalkeeper, Macy Clements , made several impressive saves in the first half, keeping the Southern Nevada offense at bay.

However, it was in the second half that Southern Nevada’s Riley Cardenas found herself in a position to set up a goal. In the 81st minute, Cardenas delivered a pass to Kasandra Dominguez, who found the back of the net, making the score 1-0 in favor of Southern Nevada.

The USU Eastern squad, led by their standout forward Victoria Kalista , launched a late-game offensive attack in an attempt to even the score. They fired 11 shots in the second half alone, but were unable to find a breakthrough with 11 saves coming from Southern Nevada.

Despite their relentless efforts, the match concluded with Southern Nevada maintaining their 1-0 lead, securing the victory.

No. 20 USU Eastern’s record moves to 8-2-2, 6-2-2 for the season as they return home to finish up conference play against No. 5 Salt Lake Community College and No. 18 Snow College next week at the Castleview Hospital Soccer Field.