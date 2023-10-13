Ribbon Cut at Healing Horizons, WorkPoint

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce brought its golden scissors to Castleview Healing Horizons on Thursday afternoon. The business is located in Price, sharing an office with the recently relocated WorkPoint Occupational Medicine.

Castleview Healing Horizons opened in September, bringing support to individuals struggling with addiction and those in recovery. Michael Clark, FNP-C, is the lead provider at Healing Horizons and the Castleview Hospital Bridge Program, which will ensure continuity of care between services.

The new clinic offers a safe place in the community for addiction and recovery services, including medically-assisted therapy (MAT) and medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD).

“After working in the Urgent Care for the last six years, I am excited for the new opportunity to care for those within our community who struggle with addiction and support them on their journey in recovery,” said Clark.

Clark is also the primary provider at WorkPoint Occupational Medicine, which prompted the relocation of WorkPoint to the same space as Healing Horizons and the Bridge Program. A benefit for employers and employees utilizing WorkPoint is the extended hours in the new location with appointments available Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 pm and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

“I have been with WorkPoint since I started my Castleview career,” Clark said. “They have an incredible team that has worked hard for our community employers. I am thrilled to be able to offer more hours and services at the Price location.”

Castleview Healing Horizons and WorkPoint Occupational Medicine are located at 230 North Hospital Drive, Suite 2 in Price. New patients are being accepted and appointments may be made by calling (435) 637-1697.