Lady Hawks Defeat the Dinos

On Tuesday, the Carbon High girls’ tennis team ventured to Mount Pleasant to take on the North Sanpete Lady Hawks once again. The Lady Dinos fell to the Hawks earlier in the season, and were hoping for a redemption.

Ella Anderson and Izabelle Pugliese swung their rackets well for Carbon, securing the only wins for the Blue and White in the match. Anderson triumphed in first singles, 6-3, 6-3, while Pugliese had a victorious back-and-forth affair in third singles, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Unfortunately, the Dinos faltered throughout the rest of the match, finding defeats in second singles and all of the doubles matches. The day ended with the Lady Hawks once again outscoring the Lady Dinos, 4-2.

The Dinos have a quick turnaround, traveling to Richfield today for a conference match before venturing to play on rival turf against the Lady Spartans on Thursday afternoon.