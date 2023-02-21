Lady Panthers Fall on Senior Night

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Coming off a rivalry loss to Green River just three days before, the Lady Panthers were looking to rebound against Monticello on Friday. The evening also featured senior night for Pinnacle as Darolani Motte, Ryver Cammans, Avree Atwood, Azure Jewkes and Felicia Ortega were all honored.

Turning to the game, the Buckaroos charged out of the gates, quickly sinking buckets to gain a 13-5 advantage after the first period. Pinnacle wasn’t going down without a fight, however. The Panthers scored 10 points in the second while applying pressure on defense to narrow the deficit to 20-15 at halftime.

Monticello came charging back with an other 13-point quarter in the third to lengthen its lead to 33-23. The Buckaroos slowed a bit in the fourth, but it was not enough for Pinnacle as the team fell 41-30.

With a 3-18 overall record, the #20 Panthers will now look to to the first round of the state playoffs. Pinnacle will travel to #13 Whitehorse for the opening round on Saturday. The winner of that game will advance to round two at the Sevier Valley Center on March 1.