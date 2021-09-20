Lady Panthers in a Rut *Photo Gallery*

It has been a difficult stretch for the Panthers the last few weeks. Pinnacle would obviously like to get back in the win column, but winning a set would be a confidence boost as well.

That desire would not come to fruition on Thursday evening against Monticello. The Lady Buckaroos swept the Panthers 25-7, 25-11 and 25-12. Saturday’s game with Whitehorse ended in a similar fashion. The Lady Raiders also brought their brooms, defeating Pinnacle in three sets, 25-12, 25-9 and 25-13.

The Panthers (2-11, 0-3) are having a hard time recording digs and turning offensive opportunities into kills. They will look to improve their play when Diamond Ranch (0-4, 0-4) comes to town on Monday.