Lady Panthers Take Overtime Thriller *Photo Gallery*

On Wednesday, the Panthers tipped off the week against Merit Acadmey. It was extremely close between the Panthers and Knights as neither team could gain much separation.

Merit took a four-point lead into the fourth where Pinnacle found points in bunches. The Panthers came back to tie the game and force overtime. It was a slow period, but the Panthers did enough to clinch the 46-45 win, their second of the season.

Heather Kerr led the Panthers with 22 points to go along with nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Persephone Jones pulled down 12 rebounds in the game.

The Purple and Black then hit the road to face Wendover on Friday. This one did not go the Panther’s way as the Wildcats controlled the tempo early.

Wendover went up 24-6 and then went on another 22-8 run to win 59-24. Avree Atwood scored a team-high seven points for Pinnacle while Jostyn McLean tallied nine rebounds.

The Lady Panthers (2-3) will now prepare for the Panther Winter Classic this week.