Lady Spartans Take Moab

North Sanpete and Richfield joined the Spartans in Moab as Grand hosted the Friday meet. While the competition level was high, Emery put together a great showing.

The Lady Spartans took first with 402 points followed by Grand (381), Richfield (377) and North Sanpete (273). On the boys’ side, Richfield came in first with 464 points. Emery came in a close second with 451 points while Grand took third with 320 points and North Sanpete came in fourth with 212 points.

Standout swimmers included Melody Lake, who led the Spartans with 40 points. Aubrey Guymon added another 36 points while Abby Morris scored 33 points, Will Stilson scored 32 points and Kade Larsen scored 31 points.

Right there with those swimmers were Jacob Fauver (29), Adam Olsen (29), Tyler Frandsen (28) and Amy Sorensen (28). Additionally, Chase Huggard tallied 26 points, Bryant Durrant 25, Parker Jensen 25 and Purity Mason 24.

Emery will next host Carbon, among others, on Tuesday.