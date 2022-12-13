Panthers Hit Snag After Hot Start *Photo Gallery*

To begin last week, the Panthers headed to play Merit Academy on Wednesday. It was Pinnacle’s game in the first as the Panthers worked their way into a 33-16 advantage.

True to their name, the Knights battled back in the second half. Merit Academy would outscore Pinnacle in the final two periods, but it was not enough to overtake the Panthers. As a result, Pinnacle went on to defeat Merit Academy 51-41.

With their winning streak intact, the Panthers hit the road for a weekend tournament. Pinnacle first faced Intermountain Christian (ICHS) on Friday. It was an extremely close game that saw many lead changes.

The Panthers were trailing by three entering the final quarter when they put the clamps down on the Lions. They went on to outscore ICHS 17-4 in the final period to remain unbeaten, 50-40.

Unfortunately, the streak would stop there. Pinnacle could not keep up with Bryce Valley on Saturday. The Mustangs took a double-digit lead into the half and held on to win 50-24.

The Panthers (7-1) will need to shake it off quickly as they head to Tintic (1-9) on Tuesday before hosting the Panther Winter Classic this weekend.