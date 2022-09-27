Lady Pirates Continue to Improve

ETV News stock photo by Robin Hunt

Green River began last week with a home match against the Raiders. Whitehorse was no match for the Pirates as the home team won 25-19, 25-18 and 25-11 for the sweep.

They then welcomed Grand on Friday. Green River matched the Red Devils set for set to force a fifth. Unfortunately, Grand did enough to knock off Green River 15-11 in the final set to win 3-2.

This week, the Pirates (3-7, 3-1) will host Monticello (7-7, 4-0) on Tuesday and Monument Valley (2-1, 1-1) on Saturday.