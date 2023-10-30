Lady Pirates Fall in Consolation Bracket

The 1A Volleyball Championship was filled with highs and lows for the Lady Pirates. After receiving a bye in the first round, Green River opened the tournament with a loss on Friday. The team rebounded in the consolation bracket that same day, punching their ticket to the second day of the tournament.

In Saturday’s game in the consolation bracket, the #13 Lady Pirates faced #8 Valley bright and early. The Lady Buffalos proved to be tough competitors, taking the first set 25-11.Valley followed that up with another win in the second, 25-14.

Knowing a loss would send them home, the Lady Pirates fought hard in the third. The Black and Green gained momentum on offense, but it was not enough as Valley took the 25-18 victory. The 3-0 loss eliminated Green River from the tournament, ending the team’s 2023 season.

The Lady Pirates finish the season with a 6-13 record overall and a 4-4 mark in region play.