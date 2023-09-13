Longhorns Charge Past Green River

Photo Courtesy of Green River High School

The Pirates welcomed Altamont to Green River for a non-region game on Tuesday. Green River was looking to snap a recent losing streak in the matchup.

The Longhorns came charging out of the gates with eight runs in the first inning. Altamont added two more in both the second and third innings to strengthen its lead, 12-0.

The Pirates fought back, but were not able to plate a run. The Longhorns added four more in the fourth and two in the fifth to take this one 1-0.

Green River (2-10, 1-8 1A South) will now travel to Price to face Pinnacle (1-11, 0-8 1A South) on Wednesday for a rivalry matchup. The region action will get underway at 3 p.m.