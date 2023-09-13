Panthers Bucked Off by Monticello

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

The Lady Panthers welcomed region foe Monticello to Price for a game on Tuesday. Pinnacle was looking to rebound following back-to-back losses last week.

The Lady Buckaroos opened the game with a first set win, 25-11. The second set mirrored the first as Monticello won once again, 25-11. The Lady Panthers fought for a comeback, but Monticello prevailed with a third set victory to take the game 3-0.

Pinnacle (4-4, 0-4 Region 19) will next travel to Wendover on Friday and Saturday for a tournament.