Lady Pirates Get 1st Win at Tournament *Photo Gallery*

Despite having a small squad, the Lady Pirates continue to fight through the basketball season. This endurance showed during the Panther Winter Classic in Price last week.

With four games in two days, Green River faced a strong opponent in Tabiona on Friday. While the Pirates worked to find their groove, Tabiona took a 29-8 lead into the break.

Green River attempted a comeback in the second half, scoring double digits in both quarters, but it was not enough as Tabiona took the 56-30 win. The same day, the Pirates took on Merit Preparatory Academy. This one was much closer as Green River lost by only five points, 36-31.

The Pirates carried their experience into Saturday as they went up against Rockwell. Things really began clicking for Green River as the team had its best offensive output of the tournament. The Pirates earned their first victory of the season against Rockwell, taking the game 47-31.

Green River kept pushing in the final game of the tournament, this time against Escalante. The buckets continued to fall for the Pirates, but Escalante edged out the win, 48-44, to cap off the tournament.

Green River (1-9) will have a quick turnaround as the team will host a familiar foe on Tuesday. The Pirates will once again face Rockwell (3-6) in a home game before taking a break for the holidays.