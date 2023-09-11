Wayne Sneaks Past Pirates

ETV News Stock Photo by Robin Hunt

The Pirates welcomed Wayne to Green River for a region matchup on Friday. After falling to the Badgers earlier this season, the Pirates were looking for revenge.

Wayne opened up the scoring with a run in the first, before adding another in the second to take the early 2-0 lead. The Pirates were not deterred and fought back, plating a run in the fourth to make it 2-1.

The Badgers responded with two more runs in the fifth. Another score in the sixth was all the wiggle room Wayne needed as the visitors took this one 5-1.

Ryker Meadows had the lone RBI for Green River while Raul Mendoza recorded a triple. Jason Hernandez and Rolando Anguiano shared the pitching duties for the Pirates.

Green River (2-9, 1-8 1A South) will look to rebound against Altamont (14-5, 5-0 1A North) on Tuesday. The Pirates will host the non-region matchup at 3 p.m.