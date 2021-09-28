Lady Pirates Look Strong in Weekend Games

ETV News stock photo by Robin Hunt

Green River had a busy weekend with a game in Eureka on Friday before returning back home for a matchup on Saturday. Tintic did not put up much of a fight as Green River won it in three sets, 25-11, 25-16 and 25-6.

The Pirates returned to Green River for a match against Monument Valley on Saturday. It was a more competitive contest, but the Pirates found the same results. They swept the Cougars 25-16, 25-17 and 25-16.

Up next, Green River (9-5, 4-1) will travel to Milford (6-6) for a non-region match on Tuesday.