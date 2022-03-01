Lady Pirates Unable to Find Groove

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Bryce Valley played host to Green River on Saturday in the first round of the 1A State Tournament. In a wacky contest, neither team could find points in the early going, leaving the score at 4-2 in favor of the Mustangs after one quarter.

Bryce Valley then put up 13 points to the Pirates’ four in the second period, taking a commanding lead. Again, in the third quarter, only seven total points were scored, including four for the Mustangs and three for Green River. Following the first half script, the Mustangs closed out the half with 12 more points to win 33-14.

The Lady Pirates’ season has come to an end with a 4-16 record overall and 3-5 in Region 23, good for fourth place.