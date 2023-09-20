MenuMenu

Lady Spartans Continue Winning Streak

Stock photo by Julie Johansen

The Lady Spartans traveled to Cedar City on Tuesday to meet with Canyon View on the court. Looking to continue their winning streak, Emery came in with a strong game.

First and second singles both went to the Yellow and Black, with Brooklynn Ekker winning 7-6, 6-3 and Cheyenne Bingham following in a similar fashion, 7-6, 6-1. Third singles is when Canyon View shone for the day, taking the sets against Chloe Wagner, 6-4, 4-6 and 6-0.

The doubles matches followed in a familiar fashion for the Lady Spartans, who did not let up. Emery took all three doubles matches to shut out the Lady Falcons with an overall winning score of 5-1.

Emery (8-6) will hope to continue their victorious momentum as they have a quick turnaround and welcome North Sanpete for a conference matchup on Thursday afternoon. The rackets are set to swing at 3:30 p.m.
