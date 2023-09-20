Timothy’s Hat Trick Leads Carbon to Victory

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The Lady Dinos welcomed Juab to Price on Tuesday for a region matchup. Carbon was looking to rebound after falling to Canyon View on Thursday.

The game started off slow as both teams got warmed up. The Lady Dinos broke through first, netting a goal to take the 1-0 lead into the half. Carbon increased its intensity in the second half, finding the back of the net three more times to take the 4-0 win.

Senior Amiah Timothy was a force for the Lady Dinos, recording a hat trick with her three goals. Freshman Blythe Bradford netted the other goal for Carbon while Bailey Johnson had two assists. Allie Smith also added an assist in the game.

Fortune Ward protected the net for the Blue and White, recording the shutout. The senior had five saves in the game.

Carbon (8-4, 7-3 Region 12) will have a quick turnaround as the team will travel to Delta (8-4, 7-3 Region 12) on Thursday.