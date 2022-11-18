Lady Spartans Edge Out Juan Diego

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

The first game for the Lady Spartans this season was a non-region matchup against Juan Diego on Tuesday. An explosive second quarter secured the narrow win for the visiting Spartans.

Both teams got off to a slow start as they struggled to find the basket. The Soaring Eagles had a slight advantage, 6-5, after the first quarter. It was short lived, however, as the Lady Spartans found their groove in the second quarter.

Emery saw its best play in the second as the team dropped 17 points. The quarter was crucial for the team as Juan Diego outscored the Spartans in the second half of play. With 22-14 lead at halftime, Emery held on for a narrow 35-34 win to open the season.

Aliya Lester led the Lady Spartans with 18 points, including four shots behind the arc. Katelyn Nielson, Brielle Rowley, Makaila Peacock and Karleigh Stilson all added points in the game.

Up next, the Lady Spartans (1-0) will host their first home game of the season against Judge Memorial (0-1) on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Emery will then take a break for Thanksgiving before traveling to Delta on Nov. 29.