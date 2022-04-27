Lady Spartans Jump All Over Wildcats

Emery continued its region schedule on Tuesday with a road game against Richfield. The Spartans started the scoring with a two-run blast to center off the bat of Maddy Childs. Brooklynn Ekker later hit an RBI double as Emery plated six in the frame.

Four Wildcat errors in the third led to five more Spartan runs for a huge 11-0 lead. Richfield would get those five runs back in the bottom of the third, but Emery remained hot. The Spartans scored five more runs in the fourth and went on to win 16-5.

Tylee Norton went 2-3 with an RBI while Ekker and Childs finished 2-4 with two RBIs apiece. Meanwhile, Madi Bunnell and Jalynn Fox went 1-2. Aspen Taylor was awarded the win while Cambrie Jensen pitched two and two thirds scoreless innings with five strikeouts in relief.

Emery (14-6, 5-2) will host senior night on Thursday when North Sanpete (9-14) comes to town. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.