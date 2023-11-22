Spartans Making Waves

Stock Photo Courtesy of James Huggard

A deep roster of dedicated Spartans are returning to the pool this year in search of a region title. A mix of old and new blood will strengthen the team as they face tough competitors this season.

“We are in the toughest region in 3A, in my opinion, and always have been. It is always a fight for the top spot at region,” head coach Alicia Whitzel said. Carbon, Richfield, Grand and Canyon View historically provide stiff competition, but the Spartans are ready to fight for the championship and qualify swimmers for state.

Along with an experienced coaching staff, including two assistant coaches that have been around nearly as long as the program, the team also features experienced Spartans. “We have so many amazing seniors and juniors returning that are great leaders,” Whitzel said.

Kade Larsen, Tyson Laws, and Tyler Frandsen will serve as captains for the boys while Melody Lake, Carley Young, and Purity Mason will spearhead the girls’ team. “We have a lot of great leaders this year,” stated Whitzel. “The swim team has great team support for each other. Swim atmosphere is always so positive.”

With a region title in mind, the Spartans began preparations in the offseason to ready both the returners and the newcomers. The coaches had the team focus on technique so that conditioning can be at the forefront when the season gets underway.

“We are very excited for this season and ready to get meets started,” Whitzel concluded.