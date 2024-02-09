Torry Pierce Thompson, age 41, passed away suddenly on February 2, 2024, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Torry was born October 15, 1982, to Clinton Rowland Thompson Jr. and Terri Wilcox Thompson, in Grand Junction, Colorado. Torry grew up in Green River, Utah, and graduated from Green River High School in 2001.

Torry loved fishing, hunting, and all things outdoors, including riding dirt bikes and ATVs, camping, and kayaking.

Torry worked in the oil fields, but he always had a passion for woodworking. He became a highly skilled and incredibly talented carpenter who ran his own business for many years. Torry took great pride in his work and impressed his clients with his workmanship and attention to detail. He was also always there to lend a helping hand when friends and family had their own renovation projects.

Torry had a green thumb. He loved spending time with his kids tending the garden and teaching them lifelong gardening skills. He enjoyed cooking and became a master at using his Traeger smoker/grill, creating many delicious meals.

Torry always made time for his kids and loved to teach them to ride bikes, and later motorcycles, four-wheelers, and scooters around the yard, with the dogs chasing after them. He was a family man who loved decorating for the holidays, surprising the kids with water balloon fights, and taking many trips to Lagoon. He was truly a kid at heart.

Torry was one of a kind and will be greatly missed.

Torry is preceded in death by his father, Clinton Rowland Thompson Jr., and his brother, Clinton Tyler Thompson; grandparents, Clinton Rowland Thompson and Mary Jean Thompson; grandfather, Waldo Lynn Wilcox and step-grandfather, Ernest Marion Bastian. Survived by the mother of his children, Maigan Maw; step-children, Easton and Tayla Maw; children, Emmitt and Everly Thompson; mother, Terri Bastian and step-father, David Bastian; sisters, Brittney, Katy and Mindy Bastian; nieces, Sophia and Aubrey Pace; grandmother, Julie Wilcox and step-grandmother, Lorna Bastian and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Green River, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to Kramer Family Funeral of Salt Lake City, Utah.