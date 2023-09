The Lady Spartans’ woes continued on Thursday with a matchup against Richfield. The Lady Spartans fell 3-0 in the home game.

Richfield opened up the scoring with a goal in the first half. Emery fought to find an advantage, but the Lady Wildcats scored two more in the second to take the region win.

Emery (0-8, 0-6 Region 12) will have a week to prepare to face rival Carbon (5-3, 4-2 Region 12). The Spartans will travel to Price for the game on Sept. 7. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m.