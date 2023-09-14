Stowe Tops Sanpete Classic

Stock Photo by James Huggard

The Dinos made the trek to Skyline Mountain Resort on Wednesday for the Sanpete Classic. The girls’ team ended the day in third overall while the boys took fourth.

Sophomore Rozlyn Stowe once again led her team as she topped the podium. She finished the race with a time of 18:28.0, over one minute faster than the second place finisher. Senior Sophie Taylor also cracked the top 10 with her sixth place finish. Other Lady Dinos that crossed the finish line included Ellie Hanson (17th), Aly Bryner (28th), Alexa Jones (29th) and Kaylee Pitcher (31st).

The top runner for the boys’ team was Easton Humes with his fourth place finish. He was followed by Logan McEvoy (15th) and Evan Criddle (24th). Dallin Humes finished in 45th for the Dinos with Bracken Hanson just behind in 46th.

Up next, the Dinos will welcome teams to their home turf for the Carbon Invite on Sept. 20. The races will take place at the Carbon County Club Golf Course beginning at 4 p.m.