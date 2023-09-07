Panthers Succumb to Valley

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

The Panthers traveled to Orderville for a region matchup against Valley on Wednesday. Pinnacle was looking for revenge after falling to Valley 13-2 in early August.

The Buffalos opened up the scoring in the first with three runs. Valley then added two in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth. The Panthers tried to get things going with two hits, but were not able to plate a run as they lost this one 12-0.

Pinnacle (1-10, 0-7 1A South) will next face the 2022 1A State Runner Up, Panquitch (16-2, 10-1 1A South), on Friday. The Panthers will travel for the region matchup.