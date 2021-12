PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CLEVELAND TOWN COUNCIL AND THE CLEVELAND LOCAL BUILDING AUTHORITY WILL HOLD REGULAR MONTHLY MEETINGS IN THE TOWN COUNCIL ROOM LOCATED AT 130 W. MAIN, ON THE SECOND THURSDAY OF EACH MONTH. MEETINGS WILL START PROMPTLY AT 7:00 PM ON THE FOLLOWING DATES:

JANUARY 13, 2022

FEBRUARY 10, 2022

MARCH 10, 2022

APRIL 14, 2022

MAY 12, 2022

JUNE 9, 2022

JULY 14, 2022

AUGUST 11, 2022

SEPTEMBER 8, 2022

OCTOBER 13, 2022

NOVEMBER 10, 2022

DECEMBER 8, 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CLEVELAND TOWN WILL HOLD REGULAR PLANNING COMMISSION MEETINGS IN THE TOWN COUNCIL ROOM LOCATED AT 130 WEST MAIN, ON THE FIRST WEDNESDAY OF EACH MONTH (unless otherwise stated). MEETINGS WILL START PROMPTLY AT 7:00 PM ON THE FOLLOWING DATES:

JANUARY 5, 2022

FEBRUARY 2, 2022

MARCH 2, 2022

APRIL 6, 2022

MAY 4, 2022

JUNE 1, 2022

JULY 6, 2022

AUGUST 3, 2022

SEPTEMBER 7, 2022

OCTOBER 5, 2022

NOVEMBER 2, 2022

DECEMBER, 7, 2022

ALL MEETINGS ARE OPENED TO THE PUBLIC. RESIDENTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND AND BE INVOLVED IN THE PROGRESSIVE IMPROVEMENT OF THE COMMUNITY.

NANCY LIVINGSTON, CLERK

CLEVELAND TOWN

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 22 and December 29, 2021.