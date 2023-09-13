Lighthouse Fire Update Released

Utah Fire Info Press Release

The Wyoming Type III Team assumed command of the #LighthouseFire in Emery County this morning. The fire is about 1,300 acres based on more precise mapping and fire activity over the past several days. No containment has been reported.

Fire activity was minimal today. Firefighters have successfully prevented the fire from becoming established on the Tavaputs Plateau, where structures were threatened. The fire continues to burn in steep, rugged terrain below the plateau.

More than a dozen smokejumpers, four engine crews and two Type 2 initial attack crews are assigned to the fire, along with five helicopters.

The weather forecast calls for a possibility of monsoonal moisture over the next few days, which is expected to bring higher humidity, cooler temperatures and the possibility of rain. After that, the weather is expected to become warmer and drier.