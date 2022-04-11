Lily L. Butler, age 80 of Bradshaw, NE, died Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Bradshaw. She was born on July 17, 1941 to Levi and Ida (Nordland) Draves in Nucla, CO. On November 17, 1985, she was united in marriage to Norvin Butler in Price, UT.

She worked in the bakery at Grand Central Supermarket in York. Lily enjoyed spending time sewing.

Lily is survived by her husband Norvin of Bradshaw, her sons David (Katie) Palmer of Grand Junction, CO, Danny (Cindy) Palmer of Cedar City, UT, T.J. Palmer of Grand Junction, CO, her daughter Peggy (Robert) Nance of Salt Lake City, UT, ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother James (Loraine) Miller of East Carbon City, UT, and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and one brother.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Metz Chapel in York with the Reverend Mary Scott officiating. Interment will follow at Plainfield Cemetery in Bradshaw. Visitation will be from 1:00-8:00 pm Friday at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the donor’s favorite charity. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.