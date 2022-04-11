Spartans Dazzle on New Field

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

At long last, the Spartans opened their new field on Friday against Providence Hall. Ty Stilson made his first appearance on the mound of the season and pitched four solid innings for Emery. He only gave up three hits while blanking the Patriots to go along with five strikeouts and zero walks.

The offense did its part as Wade Stilson nearly went yard in the first inning. His double moved Ty to third, however, and both runners came home to score for an early 2-0 lead.

Emery opened up the game in the third inning with an eight-run attack. Four singles, two walks, a triple and an error led to the scoring. The triple came from Sean Rogers, who brought home two on the play. The Spartans pushed one more across in the bottom of the fourth to make it 11-0.

Gannon Ward came in to pitch the fifth and quickly retired the side, 1-2-3, to close out the contest. At the plate, Wade finished 3-3 while Oakley Alton went 2-3.

The Spartans (8-7, 3-3) put together an extremely clean and efficient game. They hope it will carry over on Monday when they host Richfield (6-10, 1-2) in a doubleheader.