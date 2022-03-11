Local Archers Impress at State Tournament *Photo Gallery*

The National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Tournament took place at Mont Harmon (MHMS) on March 5. The Mont Harmon Pirates once again had an excellent showing, taking both first and second out of the middle schools with their two teams. Meanwhile, Helper finished in fourth.

At the elementary level, Castle Heights Team #1 took first while Team #2 took third. Creekview #1 finished second with Team #2 coming in fifth. Sally Mauro #1 came in fourth with Team #2 in sixth. Carbon took first at the high school level.

The top 10 individuals overall were as follows: Cheyanne Slaughter (CHS) 287, Madisen Donathan (MHMS) 283, Maggie Truman (MHMS) 282, Hunter Cowley (Creekview) 282, Arlo Rich (CHS) 280, Jantz Greenhalgh (MHMS) 278, Cole Arther (MHMS) 276, Kenzie Morgan (MHMS) 275, Spencer Pitcher (MHMS) 275 and Tayven Gray (CHS) 275.

For more results, please click here.