Local Artist Commissioned for Outdoor Mural

Alyssa Carter, a 15-year-old resident of Sunnyside, was recently approached by Bill and Linda Tice for a fun artistic opportunity.

The Tice family owns the Yellow Butterfly Emporium that is located in East Carbon. The business owners contacted Carter to commission her for an outdoor mural they wished to be painted on their business.

They requested a Kokopelli as well as something similar to the Great Hunt Panel, and Carter was able to rise to the occasion. It was stated that she did an amazing job and her efforts were deeply appreciated.

Members of the community are invited to visit the emporium to view Carter’s artwork. The business is located at 125 East Whitmore Drive in East Carbon.