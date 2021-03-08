Local Elementary Schools Celebrate Dr. Seuss Week

Read Across America Day, which is also known as Dr. Seuss Day, is celebrated annually throughout the United States. Started by the National Education Association, this day is hosted on the school day nearest to Dr. Seuss’ birthday on March 2.

Dr. Seuss has authored over 60 children’s books that are well-known classics and favorites in many households, including “The Cat in the Hat,” “Green Eggs and Ham,” and “The Lorax.” This year, many of the local elementary schools celebrated Dr. Seuss and reading with a full week of fun, including a number of dress up days and activities.

Creekview Elementary was visited by local law enforcement officers, who took time to read with the students. Castle Heights students enjoyed turning their school into Whoville and dressing the part. Cottonwood Elementary celebrated by gathering the students in the morning and reading together for 20 minutes.

Many local parents stated that the children thoroughly enjoyed the week and all the fun it provided. This celebration is a way to remind children of the joys of reading and the many uses of the imagination.