Local Have a Chance to Win a 2022 Kawasaki KRX

The Ride for Life OHV Charity Ride hosts an annual ride to Wendover. The proceeds from the event directly benefit the Make-a-Wish Foundation of Utah.

It was recently announced that as part of this year’s ride, they will be raffling off a 2022 Kawasaki KRX 1,000 for $50 per ticket. Many sponsors have have come together to make this happen and benefit the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

The machine will be brought to Helper’s Main Street during the Saturday Vibes events on July 9 and July 23. Those wishing to see the machine in person and purchase raffle tickets are encouraged to attend these upcoming events.