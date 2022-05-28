Local Have a Chance to Win a 2022 Kawasaki KRX

MenuMenu


Photo courtesy of the Ride for Life OHV Charity Ride

The Ride for Life OHV Charity Ride hosts an annual ride to Wendover. The proceeds from the event directly benefit the Make-a-Wish Foundation of Utah.

It was recently announced that as part of this year’s ride, they will be raffling off a 2022 Kawasaki KRX 1,000 for $50 per ticket. Many sponsors have have come together to make this happen and benefit the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

The machine will be brought to Helper’s Main Street during the Saturday Vibes events on July 9 and July 23. Those wishing to see the machine in person and purchase raffle tickets are encouraged to attend these upcoming events.

