Local Schools Impress at Nationwide Archery Competition *Photo Gallery*

The 2021 National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) recently took place and Castle Heights (CHE) and Mont Harmon (MHMS) had impressive showings. Other local schools, including Creekview, Helper Middle School and Carbon High, also took part in the event. It was a virtual competition where schools reported their scores from respective gyms. Once all the scores were tallied, the final results were given.

In the bullseye tournament, CHE scored 3,084 points to take ninth in the nation out of 132 teams. This is the best CHE has ever scored, and it was 97 points over its state score. Grayson Sherman had the best day, recording 275 points to take fourth out of 760 fourth graders. He also took 23rd out of 1,905 elementary school participants. This also set a new CHE record as the highest score a Knight had ever posted.

Two other students finished in the top 55 of the 1,905 elementary schoolers. Caden Steele (273) took 33rd and Jantz Greenhalgh (270) took 53rd. On the girls’ side, Sarah Lasslo took 45th place out of 1,549 contestants with a score of 268. Layci Gregersen also broke the top 100, scoring 261 points for 88th place. The entire group shot well, with the majority breaking the 200 point threshold.

MHMS took 12th out of 288 middle schools. Bayleigh Sinclair scored a school-high 289 points to take 16th out of 2,964 middle school girls. She also took ninth out of 1,021 seventh grade students. Drake Chappell led the boys with 285 points to take 58th out of 3,611 middle school boys. He took 26th out of 1,148 eighth graders.

Creekview Elementary was led by Davis Secor with 242 points and Savannah Lundgreen with 231 points. The Coyotes scored 2,701 points to finish in 63rd. Helper Middle School finished with a 2,903 score, good for 212 out of 288 middle schools. The Rams were led by Sam Dart with 271 points and Carly West with 248 points.

The Carbon Dinos took 96th out of 247 high school teams with 3,247 points. Jeremiah Ison and Will Carmichael led Carbon with 277 points each to take 611 out of 2,860 high school boys. Cheyanne Slaughter scored a 274 to lead the Lady Dinos.

For more bullseye information, click here.

In addition, the Knights were the only local school to compete in the 3D International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) tournament, where they also found success. As a team, CHE scored 1,581 points, just 24 points out of first place. The team took third in the country out of 50 teams. They outscored the previous CHE record by nearly 300 points.

Steele set a new school record in this event as well with 280 points and tied for third place overall in the country out of 520 elementary boys. Greenhalgh followed closely behind with 279 points to take sixth. Axel Kranendonk finished with 253 points for 62nd place while Kody Keller took 67th place with 253 points.

The Lady Knights were led by Lasslo once more with 259 points, good for sixth out of 520 elementary school girls. Gregersen took 28th with her 258 points. This was only the second year that CHE competed in the 3D IBO competition and it was the first time for the individual students. Overall, it was a great weekend and CHE and the community could not be more proud of the Knights.

For more information on the 3D IBO, tournament click here.