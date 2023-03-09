Local Snowpack Numbers Continue to Impress

In the latest edition of the Manti-La Sal Happenings newsletter, the impressive snowpack this winter season was showcased.

For the month of March, it was stated that the Manti-La Sal National Forest continues to receive above-average snowfall. While that may be a frustrating fact for those that must keep pathways clear, it is exciting for both snow recreationalists and the 2023 reservoir levels.

As Utah has been battling a drought for multiple years, the snow-filled winter is likely to bring some welcome relief. Though only one year of plentiful snow will not be adequate in lifting the state out of drought conditions, an average February snowpack of 173% above normal is encouraging.

The national forest also wanted to remind all that winter is not quite done yet and those that are planning to recreate in the mountains should get the latest avalanche forecast beforehand.

In the Ferron-Price and Sanpete Ranger Districts, it was reported that Price has a 161% above average snowpack for March while February’s total was 198%. In 2022, the total snowpack only came out to 87%.

The soil moisture for Price is 101% in March compared to the 107% reported for February. The soil moisture for 2022 only reached 88%. Continuing, it was reported that precipitation for March is 138% and was 153% in February. For all of 2022, it was 113%.

In the past two years, legislators have been working to allocate nearly $1 billion for water conservation efforts and development. This aims to further mitigate Utah’s ongoing water issues and plan for future growth. During the 2023 General Session, the legislature funded over $500 million for water conservation, infrastructure and development.